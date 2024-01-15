Hinduja Human Trafficking Trial Delayed

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) class="lead-text" lang="EN-GB" xml:lang="EN-GB">The Swiss trial of four members of the Hinduja family, accused of human trafficking, was adjourned Monday morning by the Geneva Criminal Court due to the absence of two defendants and two lawyers.



This content was published on January 15, 2024 - 14:42 January 15, 2024 - 14:42 Keystone-SDA

It will resume on Wednesday with preliminary questions.