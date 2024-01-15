               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Hinduja Human Trafficking Trial Delayed


1/15/2024 2:19:38 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) class="lead-text" lang="EN-GB" xml:lang="EN-GB">The Swiss trial of four members of the Hinduja family, accused of human trafficking, was adjourned Monday morning by the Geneva Criminal Court due to the absence of two defendants and two lawyers.

It will resume on Wednesday with preliminary questions.

