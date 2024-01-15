Russia Dismisses Ukraine Peace Plan Talks In Davos

These talks will not lead to any results because Russia is not there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. "It's just a matter of talking for the sake of talking," Peskov said.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.