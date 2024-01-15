               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russia Dismisses Ukraine Peace Plan Talks In Davos


1/15/2024 2:19:36 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) Rusia rechaza en Davos el plan de paz para Ucrania

These talks will not lead to any results because Russia is not there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. "It's just a matter of talking for the sake of talking," Peskov said.

