(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian airline Azul and Dubai-based Emirates Airline announced on Monday (15) the expansion of the partnership of their loyalty programs, the Brazilian company's TudoAzul and the UAE airline's Emirates Skywards. The two carriers had launched a codeshare partnership in 2021 to provide customers enhanced connectivity to and from cities in Brazil to Emirates' global network via São Paulo. Pictured, Azul loyalty program & ancillary revenue director Cristina Yoshida and Emirates Skyward divisional senior vice president Nejib Ben Khedher at the signing of the agreement.

Under the agreement signed on Monday, Skywards members earn up to 1 Skywards Mile per mile flown in Economy class, and up to 1.5 Skywards Miles per mile flown in Business Class. Azul members can also enjoy flight rewards on Emirates Economy and Business Class cabins. Terms and conditions apply.

Cristina Yoshida, director of loyalty program & ancillary revenue at Azul, said that the partnership with Emirates means a significant progress in its mission to provide“memorable” experiences to the customers.“We are expanding Azul's destinations and portfolio, reinforcing our commitment to a loyalty program that offers the best options to the members,” she was quoted as saying in a statement.

Nejib Ben Khedher, divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, said that the company is“very pleased” to be announcing the new partnership, pointing out that the members can now rack up even more Miles while discovering hundreds of cities across Brazil and South America.“We look forward to the start of a great partnership and to unlocking fantastic benefits for our frequent flyer members,” he said.

Translation by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Emirates

The post Azul and Emirates expand loyalty program partnership appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .