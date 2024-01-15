FX Talking January: Waiting On The Dollar Departure

(MENAFN- ING) Executive summary

As outlined in our 2024 FX Outlook , we expect a broader dollar trend to become more apparent through the second quarter as lower US rates unleash portfolio flows more broadly to the Rest of the World. Of course, geopolitical risks remain. It is not in our baseline view, but a major escalation in the Middle East and another energy supply shock would see the dollar outperform at the expense of Europe and Asia.

To the forecasts. We retain a 1.15 end year forecast for EUR/USD but see range trading in the near term. While a re-assessment of the aggressively priced European Central Bank easing cycle could in theory be positive for the euro, a deteriorating investment environment could well curtail any sizable near-term gains in EUR/USD and other risk-sensitive currencies.

The Japanese yen could well be an outperformer if, as our team thinks, the Bank of Japan does significantly shift policy in April. And sterling could prove something of a dark horse. We are currently mildly bearish sterling on the view that the Bank of England cuts rates 100bp. However, looser UK fiscal policy could keep sterling better supported.

Across the EM space, easing cycles continue in parts of EMEA and Latam. Patience is again advised for the rally in CEE currencies. And China will continue to hold Asia FX back.