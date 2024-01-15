Bitcoin Tests The Strength Of An Uptrend

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
Last week saw the launch of 11 spot bitcoin ETFs in the US. On Thursday, the first day of trading, the total volume traded in these ETFs was $4.6 billion, and the price of bitcoin reached a multi-month high near $49000.
MENAFN15012024000156011031ID1107723096
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.