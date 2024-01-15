Traditional Bengal Dyeing To Exports: A Success Story

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 15 (KNN)

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) shared a success story of Abhishek Sengupta, a young individual from a village in the Birbhum district of West Bengal who successfully registered his dyeing unit 'Karuangan' for exports.



He set up his traditional dyeing unit with the help of Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Rural Industrialisation (MGIRI).

Coming from a family with a two-decade history in the field of dyeing, his ambition was to further expand within the same industry and launch his enterprise.

Despite his limited computer skills, he came to know about the MGIRI and promptly reached out to them to kick-start his entrepreneurial journey.

After gaining valuable insights from MGIRI via mobile, he visited the institute. There, he discussed his ambition to set up a local enterprise with the scientific team of the Khadi & Textile division.

During his initial visit, he received information about the fundamental prerequisites for launching his enterprise and the incremental stages of growth.

In alignment with MGIRI's guidance, he enrolled in a skill development training program on the dyeing of Khadi with natural dyes in June 2016.

Immediately following the conclusion of his training at MGIRI, he began making preparations to launch his enterprise in his hometown of Benepukur para in West Bengal.

Planning to initiate his business at the micro level, the necessary funds for the venture were arranged by his family. In August 2016, his enterprise named 'Karuangan' commenced operations, specialising in Batik, Natural dyeing, Tie & Dye, Shibori laharia, etc., on cotton and silk fabric materials.

Having employed five individuals, he successfully established his traditional dyeing unit. Currently, the unit can process 100 meters of fabric per day through dyeing or printing.

The dyed or printed materials are sold through a local market outlet. Actively participating in exhibitions at the local, district, state, and national levels, he has effectively marketed his products, resulting in a monthly income of approximately Rs 50,000.

Maintaining constant communication with the Khadi & Textile division of MGIRI, he receives ongoing technical guidance in traditional dyeing and printing techniques, designs, and marketing strategies. Notably, he has achieved success in registering his unit for exports.

