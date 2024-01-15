Machine Tool Expo IMTEX 2024 To Be Held From 19 To 23 Jan In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Jan 15 (KNN) The Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association (IMTMA) is set to host 'IMTEX Forming 2024' - a B2B exhibition on machine tools and manufacturing technologies from January 19 to 23, 2024.

IMTEX FORMING, a specialised business fair, will showcase a 'LIVE', exploring recent trends in forming manufacturing technologies, including metals, plastics, ceramics, composites, robotics, automation, welding, joining, and wire-forming & drawing.

The Exhibition will feature the participation of over 500 exhibitors from India and around the world, with leading brands representing 18 overseas countries, including Brazil, Canada, China, France, and the USA, showcasing their technologies.

IMTMA has concurrently scheduled 'Tooltech 2024', highlighting the latest range in moulds, forming tools, tooling systems, dies, machine tool accessories, metrology, computer-aided design, and computer-aided manufacturing software.

Additionally, 'Digital Manufacturing 2024' will run concurrently, showcasing Industry 4.0, internet-of-things, additive manufacturing, and more.

Three co-located B2B trade fairs, resonating with the theme of IMTEX FORMING, namely WELDEXPO, MOLDEX India, and FASTNEX, will also be introduced.

The event will take place at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru, covering an expansive 45,000 square meters across five large halls of BIEC.

