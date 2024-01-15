TVBS Ushers In 2024 With Spectacular Gala Events

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2024 - TVBS, the government-designated organizer of major annual projects for nine consecutive years, proudly announces its extraordinary achievements in 2023, marked by the successful hosting of three major events: the 2024 Taipei New Year's Party, Christmasland in New Taipei City 2023, and the 2024 Taitung New Year's Eve Party-Drift East, Travel Far. These events underscore TVBS's exceptional production and broadcasting expertise, coupled with masterful applications of cutting-edge AR technology.









The galas, showcasing TVBS's prowess, brought together top-tier hosts and crew members, leveraging all available resources. Beyond a warm reception from the audience, these events garnered international attention, with numerous instances of referencing and citing in the global media, affirming TVBS's position as a highly influential and credible media institution.



In a spectacular feat, the 2024 Taipei New Year's Party emerged as the nationwide viewership leader, achieving an impressive rating of 3.79 on the night of the event. The audience peaked at an astonishing 2,583,000 during the New Year's fireworks display, with the rock duo Power Station delivering a dynamic performance that guaranteed high viewership. The event featured unparalleled performances, culminating in a dazzling 300-second "Colorful World" fireworks extravaganza at Taipei 101, ushering in a new year full of hope. Simultaneously, the 2024 Taitung New Year's Eve Party unfolded at the seaside park of the east coast city, attracting an audience of more than 60,000. Both events featured an unprecedented lineup of powerhouse performers, creating a frenzy of excitement among the audience.









As in previous years, Christmasland in New Taipei City emerged as Taiwan's top attraction during the 2023 holiday season. Drawing over 7.62 million visitors for the 46-day extravaganza, the event's charm swept across major social media platforms, solidifying its status as the most sought-after venue for Christmas celebration nationwide. Extensive media coverage included nearly 4,500 domestic reports and mentions by major international news organizations such as the Associated Press, German Press Agency, Yonhap News Agency, Nihao Indonesia, and Palembang Ekspres. The immensely popular Superstar Christmas Concert-Shining Together in a Colorful Night drew over 400,000 fans across two consecutive nights, with TV broadcasting and online livestreaming attracting over 1 million viewers each.



TVBS has earned widespread acclaim in the domestic market for its exceptional capabilities in organizing large-scale events and integrating cross-industry resources. Leveraging its widely recognized brand, the network has made significant strides in the global Chinese-speaking market. Looking ahead to 2024, TVBS is committed to forging broader and closer connections with the world and securing more honors and achievements for Taiwan. The ultimate goal is to solidify its position as the undisputed leader in Taiwan's media industry with a prominent presence in the international arena.









