LUKE COMBS TO HEADLINE 12TH ANNUAL MACK, JACK & MCCONAUGHEY GALA

Mack, Jack & McConaughey (MJ&M) , announced today that multi-platinum, award-winning artist Luke Combs will headline the 2024 MJ&M Gala on Thursday, April 25 at Austin City Limits (ACL) Live at The Moody Theater. This joint fundraising effort of Academy Award®-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, ACM Award-winning recording artist Jack Ingram, and coaching legend Mack Brown has raised over $41 million for charity beneficiaries dedicated to children's education, health, and wellness.

Tickets are on sale January 19 at 10 a.m. CST and are available to the public at: .

"Our friend Luke Combs is incredibly generous to support our MJ&M mission with his undeniable talent," said Mack Brown. "Every year we are blown away by friends and musicians coming together to empower kids and save lives in our communities and across the world."

Matthew McConaughey added, "MJ&M has gotten bigger, better, and more impactful every year. Luke Combs embodies the authenticity and energy that we always look forward to welcoming to our Gala stage."

"Luke Combs is a powerhouse who creates and performs relatable country music," said Jack Ingram. "We know his songs will resonate with our audience during this special night."



This year's event will raise money to support CureDuchenne ,

Dell Children's Medical Center ,

HeartGift ,

just keep livin Foundation and

The Rise School of Austin .

The 12th Annual MJ&M two-day event continues Friday, April 26 with a golf tournament and New York-style runway show and luncheon. On Friday evening, guests return to ACL Live at The Moody Theater to enjoy the best pickin' party in Texas at the Jack & Friends concert. More details to follow.

MJ&M 2024 sponsors include: American Airlines, AT&T, Balyasny Asset Management, Clarins, Covert Auto Group, Covert Cadillac, CureDuchenne, Dell Children's Medical Center, H-E-B, High5, Korman Fine Jewelry, The League Tavern & Kitchen, Neiman Marcus, Reliant Energy/NRG, Ryman Hospitality Properties/Opry Entertainment, Sewell, Spotify,

and Tito's Handmade Vodka.

For more information about Mack, Jack & McConaughey, or to sign up to receive further announcements about the 2024 event, please visit .



MJ&M Media Contact:



























Anna Vaughn



































[email protected]

























512-236-1001







































ABOUT MACK, JACK & MCCONAUGHEY:

Mack, Jack & McConaughey (MJ&M) , the joint fundraising effort of ESPN analyst and legendary football coach Mack Brown, ACM award-winning recording artist Jack Ingram, and Academy Award®-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, is a two-day event filled with music, golf, fashion, and fun. Previous MJ&M gala headliners include Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Parker McCollum, Chris Stapleton, The Chicks, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Kacey Musgraves, Toby Keith, John Mellencamp, and Sheryl Crow. The gala is followed by a jam-packed day with a golf tournament held simultaneously with a once-in-a-lifetime fashion show that has previously featured SIMKHAI, Stella McCartney, A.L.C., Monique Lhuillier, Alice + Olivia, Jason Wu, Veronica Beard, MILLY, Badgley Mischka, and Lela Rose. The day concludes back at ACL Live for a singer-songwriter lineup of talent unmatched by any other event. Jimmy Kimmel previously hosted the evening event, and past performers include Lee Ann Womack, Hayes Carll, Kris Kristofferson, Little Big Town, Eric Church, Morgan Wade, Rodney Crowell, Holly Williams, Jamey Johnson, Lyle Lovett, and dozens more of the biggest names in music.

ABOUT LUKE COMBS:

Country superstar and 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs is a multi-platinum, award-winning artist from Asheville, NC. Adding to his already monumental career, Combs is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at the upcoming 66th GRAMMY Awards for his version of Tracy Chapman's song, "Fast Car," which also won Single of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards. Combs continues to achieve massive success at radio with "Fast Car," as it spent five-consecutive weeks atop

Billboard's Country Airplay chart and reached #1 on the Hot AC chart, the first song by a male solo artist to ever top both the Hot AC and Country charts. The 2x Platinum single, which has garnered over 700 million global streams to date, has also spent eighteen weeks in the top 5 of

Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart, eight of which were spent at #2. "Fast Car" is from Combs' new album,

Gettin' Old-a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record,

Growin' Up. Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton,

Gettin' Old

further establishes Combs as one of music's most authentic and powerful voices. Receiving widespread critical attention, Combs recently spoke with

Esquire, who calls him, "the best country singer of his generation," while

Billboard

declares, "his electrifying-yet-earthy voice soundtracking this time in his life as a husband, father and entertainer at the top of his game." Known for his electric live performances, Combs will embark on his "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old" U.S. stadium tour this spring, which includes back-to-back nights at Los Angeles' So-Fi Stadium and East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium and sold over a million tickets the first weekend on-sale. The upcoming dates follow Combs' record-breaking World Tour, which was the largest tour ever for a country artist and wrapped this past fall. A Grand Ole Opry-member and 9x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x

Billboard

Music Award-winner, Combs also recently partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open a massive multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville, expected to open this summer.

SOURCE Mack, Jack & McConaughey