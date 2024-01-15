PDX Jazz Presents Grammy Lifetime Achievement Honoree Laurie Anderson In Let XX With Sexmob

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Innovative Artistry Meets Pacific Northwest: Two Shows! Portland March 29th, Seattle March 30th - Tickets on Sale Wednesday, January 17th

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDX Jazz, a beacon of cultural arts in Portland and the Pacific Northwest, proudly announces two exclusive performances by Laurie Anderson, a multi-Grammy award winner and the recipient of the 2024 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Anderson's "Let X=X with Sexmob" tour will grace the stage of Portland's Keller Auditorium on March 29th and Seattle's Benaroya Hall on March 30th, both at 8 PM. Tickets for these must-see shows go on sale on January 17th, with a special presale for PDX Jazz members from January 15th to 17th.

Laurie Anderson "Let X=X" with Sexmob

PDX Jazz, renowned for its commitment to nurturing jazz artists and audiences, is thrilled to present these performances as part of its mission to promote jazz's evolving legacy. Laurie Anderson, a composer, writer, director, visual artist, and vocalist, will perform a mix of old and new material, from her seminal debut album "Big Science" to her latest collaborations with the New York City band, SexMob. A two-time Grammy winner, Anderson's career spans diverse realms of art, theatre, experimental music, and technology. Her work, including the soundtrack to "Home of the Brave" and the album "Life on a String," has consistently pushed creative boundaries. Notably, Anderson's appointment as NASA's first artist-in-residence and her extensive visual and installation work, including exhibitions at The Smithsonian

Hirshhorn Museum of Modern Art, underline her multifaceted artistic contributions.

"Hosting Laurie Anderson, a true pioneer in the arts, aligns perfectly with

PDX Jazz's

vision of bringing extraordinary music experiences to the Pacific Northwest," says Chris

Doss, Executive Director of PDX Jazz. "Her tour, 'Let X=X with Sexmob,' not only

celebrates her incredible legacy but also resonates with our commitment to diverse,

quality programming in jazz and associated genres."

Audiences can anticipate an immersive experience as Anderson is joined by acclaimed artists such as Steven Bernstein (trumpet),

Briggan Krauss (saxophone), Tony Scherr (bass), Kenny Wollesen (drums), and Doug Weiselman (clarinet).

Tickets are available at [event website].

PDX Jazz members can access a presale and enjoy a $5 discount on all ticket types (available until the day before each show). To become a member and support local jazz, visit pdxjazz/membership.

About PDX Jazz:

PDX Jazz is a non-profit cultural arts organization dedicated to curating and promoting jazz in Portland, Oregon, and the Pacific Northwest. Through the annual Biamp Portland Jazz Festival (February 16 through March 2, 2024), a series of concerts, and various educational initiatives, PDX Jazz celebrates jazz's rich history and its evolving future, enriching the cultural landscape of the region.

