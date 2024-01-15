Antiemetics Drugs Market Size Projected To Surge USD 5.4 Billion Growth By 2032, Exhibit A CAGR Of 5.9%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Antiemetics drugs market size from USD 3.1 billion in 2022 to USD 5.4 billion in 10 years. The rising prevalence of cancer drives the market's growth. The presence of major firms like Pfizer and GSk plc contributes to a larger revenue share in North America region.

Newark, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3.1 billion antiemetics drugs market will reach USD 5.4 billion by 2032. Antiemetics are medicinal substances that effectively prevent nausea and vomiting. Antivertigo is another name for antiemetic. Vomiting and nausea are signs of several illnesses, including food poisoning, motion sickness, mental stress, pregnancy, and dizziness. When morning sickness strikes in the early stages of pregnancy, antiemetic drugs offer pregnant women remarkable comfort. Antiemetic drugs are particularly beneficial for women whose morning sickness lasts longer. The four trigger zones are the vestibular nuclei, the cerebral cortex, the gastrointestinal tract, and the chemoreceptor. It is regulated by histamine (H1), muscarinic, and serotonin (5-HT3) receptors. These treatments are typically used to relieve the negative effects of other pharmaceuticals, like general anaesthetics and opioid analgesics used in chemotherapy.



Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at:



Key Insights on Antiemetics Drugs Market

North America will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



It is anticipated that North America will lead the market due to several factors, including accessibility, economic stability, a high level of consumer healthcare awareness, new drug introductions, the rising incidence of cancer and gastroenteritis, a high concentration of market participants, and the presence of manufacturers in the United States.



The serotonin-receptor antagonists segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.89 billion.



The serotonin-receptor antagonists segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.89 billion. The serotonin-receptor antagonists are used to alleviate nausea and vomiting that may be uncommonly brought on by chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or surgery, thus propelling the segment's growth.



The chemotherapy segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.11 billion.



The chemotherapy segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.11 billion. The increasing number of cases of people suffering from cancer day by day is fuelling the segment's growth.



The retail pharmacy segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.27 billion.



The retail pharmacy segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.27 billion. Retail pharmacies' convenience and product availability are anticipated to drive the segment's growth. The demand for these drugs is also anticipated to rise throughout the forecast period due to the presence of several global retail pharmacy chains, including Rite Aid, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and CVS Pharmacy.



For Report Purchase Enquiry:



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Infrastructure investment in healthcare is growing



The market for antiemetic drugs is growing rapidly due to rising healthcare costs, which support the development of the industry's infrastructure. Additionally, several government organisations hope to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure by boosting funding, further altering the market dynamics. The market for anti-emetic drugs will also grow due to the ageing population's surge and the increase in government awareness-raising campaigns. In addition, people's increasingly sedentary lifestyles and disposable income will accelerate the market's rise.



Restraint: High competition



There is fierce competition among the pharmaceutical companies that produce anti-emetic treatments in the global market. There is frequent pressure on prices when there are several manufacturers present. This rivalry may impact profit margins and impede the introduction of innovative medications into the market.



Opportunity: The emergence of personalised medicine



The emergence of personalised medicine presents noteworthy prospects for customising antiemetic therapy plans to suit the unique characteristics of individual patients. Anti-emetic drugs can be rendered more effective and customised by using genetic and molecular markers to anticipate a patient's propensity to emesis. This information can help guide treatment options.



Some of the major players operating in the antiemetics drugs market are:



● Pfizer Inc

● Johnson and Johnson Services Inc

● Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

● Novartis AG

● Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

● GlaxoSmithKline Plc

● Merck and Co Inc

● Sanofi

● Cipla Limited

● Baxter



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Drug Type:



● Anticholinergics

● Neurokinin Receptor Antagonists

● Serotonin-receptor Antagonists

● Dopamine Receptor Antagonists

● Others



By Application:



● Gastroenteritis

● Post Operative Surgery

● Chemotherapy

● Others



By End-User:



● Retail Pharmacy

● Hospital & Clinics

● Others



Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:



About the report:



The global antiemetics drugs market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: ...

Web: