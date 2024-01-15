AA MINT CARDS TO OPEN STATE-OF-THE-ART RETAIL DESTINATION IN COOPER CITY, FLORIDA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AA MINT CARDS WILL BE EXPANDING TO A 2400 SQ FOOT LOCATION WITH PATENT PENDING GRID DISPLAY, 60-FOOT WAX WALL, SEALED PRODUCT VENDING MACHINE & LIVE CARD BREAKS

COOPER CITY, FL, USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AA Mint Cards ( ) is announcing the grand opening of their new state-of-the-art retail location at 3800 N University Drive, Cooper City, Florida. The Grand Opening celebration will start at 10:00am on Saturday, January 20th with over $10,000 worth of giveaways for customers in attendance, promising an unparalleled experience for trading card enthusiasts.The new store will feature AA's patent pending Graded Retail Interactive Display (GRID), which allows multi-channel real-time offerings of graded trading cards on aamintcards, Ebay, in store, and other sales channels. The moment an offered card is purchased anywhere it is simultaneously removed from all channels on the GRID system.AA Mint Cards elevates the trading card industry to a whole new level, offering collectors an environment to buy, sell and grade in store. The new location boasts an expansive space to include a massive 60-foot wax wall, and a sealed product vending machine featuring over 90 types of Pokémon, football, baseball, basketball and soccer packs. As a large purchaser of graded cards, inventory changes daily and new items will be displayed in graded card showcases each morning.AA Mint is a direct dealer of both Panini and Topps trading cards, providing customers new offerings on product release day. AA Mint is also a PSA Grading Submission Center, allowing customers to submit cards for grading with full real time visibility into each step of the grading process.Another exciting feature will be live card breaks in-store that will be streamed to social media. In addition, there is a space to broadcast live podcasts and interviews, an expert staff, and on-site security.“Our goal is to provide visibility and transparency to our customers while providing a one stop shop” said Aaron Amarant, founder of AA Mint Cards.“People will drive long distances to visit our destination. We provide the complete hobby experience that is rarely found in a retail store.”The Grand Opening celebration continues in the evening. Hobby Slam makes their first stop on the #HobbySlamTradeNightTour from 5pm – 10pm. Customers are encouraged to bring their own cards to trade and network with other collectors.Featuring an expertly curated selection of cards from various genres and eras, the store caters to the preferences of all collectors, whether it be the classics or the latest releases. AA Mint Cards is the go-to destination for card enthusiasts of all ages.For more information or media inquiries please reach out to Bari Wolfman at ....

