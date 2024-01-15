Harvard Media Announces Senior Leadership Team Promotions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Harvard Media Logo

John J Jordan - Chief Digital Officer/Chief Product Officer

Company's digital evolution kicks into high gear with numerous hirings and promotions

REGINA, SK, CANADA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- John Jordan adds the Chief Product Officer duties to his current role as Chief Digital Officer. John will now be responsible for all product divisions of Harvard Media , serving on the company executive and senior leadership team reporting to Managing Partner George Leith."John has proven over the past 11 months his digital and product acumen is second to none from his many executive leadership roles over the past 35 years with major US media organizations, " stated George Leith, Managing Partner and CRO of Harvard Media. "I am pleased to expand John's oversight of all products at Harvard Media, as we evolve to become Canada's leading digital-first media company it just makes sense to have our head of digital oversee all products. "Danny Kid is elevated to the role of Vice President of Local Media overseeing Cruz and The Wolf. Danny will be joining Jim McCourtie, Vice President of Local Media for Play and X, who has been instrumental in overseeing our new enterprise brand strategy. This move will establish dual leadership, allowing Harvard Media to intensify its focus on developing and enhancing our enterprise brands - X, Wolf, Play, and Cruz.This change is designed to transform Harvard Media into a robust, multi-channel powerhouse, encompassing not just broadcasting, but also our growing family of websites, digital streams, and a strong social media presence. With Danny and Jim at the helm, we are confident in our ability to navigate this transformation seamlessly.Danny Kid will oversee the Cruz brand and The Wolf, bringing fresh perspectives and innovative strategies to these key areas. His expertise and vision will be invaluable in the company's cross-provincial network and reinforce its commitment to quality broadcasting and digital presence.Jim McCourtie will focus intensively on the X and play brands in the network. His tireless dedication and leadership have been pivotal in shaping the vision for an enterprise brand strategy that sets the stage for this new chapter.Brad Bazin, Director of Local Media for Harvard's Saskatchewan AM stations remains in that role and will now directly report to CDO/CPO John Jordan along with Jim and Danny. This realignment within our leadership team further supports our strategic goals and organizational growth.Other promotions and changes include:Zoe Vassos has been promoted to Director of Experiences, a role that resonates with Harvard Media's mission to deeply engage and enhance the communities it serves. This promotion reflects the company's overarching strategy to restructure its product teams for a more impactful market presence.Harvard Media welcomes Kris Mazurak as the new Director of Local Media & Experience Products. Mazurak's extensive 34-year experience in various facets of broadcasting positions him as an invaluable asset to the team.Madison Sabourin's promotion to Director of Excelerate and Interactive Products represents a significant advancement in her career and an acknowledgment of her contributions to Harvard Media's growth.The company also celebrates the promotion of Kim Carson to Director of Audience & Product Marketing a pivotal role that underscores the importance of audience engagement in Harvard Media's operational ethos. Kim has been a contributor to Harvard's success for over 7 years, her knowledge of all brands will ensure that the only changes audiences across Alberta & Saskatchewan will notice will be positive ones.Alex Smith has been promoted to Director of Growth. In this expanded role, Smith will oversee customer success and training operations while also managing elements of the company's revenue operationsThese additions and appointments align with Harvard Media's launch of our new "Enterprise Brand" Strategy and "Digital First" Evolution.Headquartered in Regina, SK Harvard Media is a division of the Hill Group of Companies. Celebrating 120 years of service to our communities, Fort McMurray, Red Deer, Edmonton, Calgary, Owen Sound, Yorkton, Saskatoon, and Regina. Over 3000 local businesses trust Harvard Media to help them connect with our audiences to grow their businesses.At Harvard Media, building and nurturing communities is our essence.

