Bogarts Aruba Rated Top Dining Spot On The Island

Chef Ricardo Niels includes a flavor paradise with our Red Snapper Ceviche! Served in a fresh coconut shell

Newly renovated interior of Bogarts Aruba

Seared Sicilian Seabass

Chef Ricardo Niels

- Jennifer HalickiMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Multiple websites have rated the newly renovated Bogarts Aruba a top dining spot. Bogarts Aruba's master chef Ricardo Niels is again making waves in Aruba's culinary scene with his innovative and creative approach to food. Since the restaurant's renovation just a few months ago, including its updated menu and list of specialty cocktails, its overwhelming success has surprised local residents and visitors alike.With over twenty years of experience in Michelin-starred international restaurants, Chef Ricardo Niels is taking Aruba by storm again. The complete overhaul of local hotspot Bogarts Aruba is simply the latest success this internationally known chef has brought to the island.At Bogarts Aruba, the menu includes French/Mediterranean cuisines but also incorporates other signature dishes such as his unique take on Ceviche, Crispy skin salmon, lamb rack, and the chocolate dome. The establishment offers a sophisticated yet casual dining experience so those on vacation can experience their fare in comfortable attire.Beyond the thoughtful menu and drink pairings, Bogarts Aruba offers a uniquely elegant ambiance and live piano entertainment. The new renovations were explicitly designed to create a one-of-a-kind experience so the atmosphere complements the exquisite dishes created by Chef Niels.Also, thanks to Chef Niels' passion for food and dedication to service excellence, three additional restaurants have become go-to destinations under his direction. Popular with both residents and tourists, Drunken Fish, YOLO Rainforest, and Pancake Factory are also renowned for their delectable dishes and impeccable service.Drunken Fish Aruba is a seafood lover's paradise with a menu featuring fresh catches from the Caribbean Sea, uniquely served in cones. Chef Niels's expertise in seafood preparation shines through in every dish at this lively and entertaining dining spot, which has received many top ratings from visitors.YOLO Rainforest Aruba takes dining to new heights with its unique location. Here, visitors relax in a casual dress while enjoying some of the island's best specialty cocktails. Popular food offerings at this lively spot include the 16 oz Gorilla hamburger, sizzling hot fajitas, and truffle fries.Pancake Factory Aruba is a specialty breakfast spot that showcases the chef's love of gourmet breakfast foods. Choices here include both savory and sweet options, including American, Japanese, Dutch, and Belgian-style pancakes. The creative ambiance and a fantastic variety of healthy and delicious breakfasts are quickly making it the go-to place to start your day in Aruba.Chef Ricardo Niels' love for travel, exploration, and experience in Michelin-starred restaurants has dramatically influenced and elevated his cooking style. It fuels his passion for continuously adding new and exciting menu options in all the establishments he is involved with.Bogarts Aruba, located in the Cove Mall, Palm Beach, Aruba, is open nightly from 5 pm until 11 pm.

