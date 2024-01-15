Herstory Films, Dutch Embassy Launch Egypt's First Film Incubator For Women Directors

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In a groundbreaking collaboration with the Embassy of the Netherlands in Egypt, HerStory Films has launched Egypt's first film incubator specifically designed to nurture and empower emerging female directors. This pioneering program offers aspiring filmmakers the opportunity to develop and produce their short film visions, with applications open until 22 January 2024.

The incubator will initially focus on developing 20 compelling short films, with three being selected for full production under the guidance of a dedicated committee. This initiative recognizes the pivotal role of empowering women to not only hone their artistic skills but also bring their unique perspectives to the screen, enriching the storytelling landscape with diverse voices and experiences.

HerStory Films stands as a beacon of opportunity, being Egypt and the Arab world's first production company dedicated to amplifying women's stories through film. Their mission is to enable female filmmakers to create a collective impact and reshape the narrative around women, by women.

Project Eligibility:



Submit a short film script and treatment.

Directors may also be the scriptwriters.

Films must be under 15 pages (approximately 15 minutes).

Films should explore themes or stories related to gender and women's experiences.

Projects must be women-led, with both female directors and writers. Script must be copyright-protected.

Applicant Eligibility:



Demonstrated experience in scripted filmmaking, including web series, short films, commercials, or broadcast content.

A developed film treatment/pitch deck and script.

Legal rights secured for scripts in development, with no prior funding received outside the incubator program.

Directing/assistant directing/creative credit on a short film, TV commercial, or digital content.

Availability to participate in all workshops. Egyptian residency or registered refugee status in Egypt.

Apply by January 22nd, 2024, and step into the spotlight!