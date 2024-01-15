TROLL (Troll), A Meme Coin, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list TROLL(troll) and TROLLx4 ETF products on the Zoo Area. For all CoinW users, the TROLL/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 15th January 2023, at 10:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of TROLL, the TROLL bounty program with 5,000 USDT rewards is launching.







Rapid Growth and Market Impact

Troll token, developed by @TrollErc20, is an ERC20 token that has gained significant traction in a short period, especially following recent events involving tech magnate Elon Musk's market metrics have shown remarkable growth. From January 10th to January 13th, the number of holders rose from 3813 to 4930, and its market cap surged from $7.7 million to $26 million – a staggering 350% increase. This surge is largely attributed to heightened on-chain activity and significant public interest following Elon Musk's Twitter bio update. Additionally, unilateral liquidity witnessed a substantial rise from $520,000 to $1.1 million.

Community and Engagement

Troll boasts a robust and diverse community, with 184,000 followers on Twitter and a 65,000-member Discord group. This strong community base reflects the token's widespread appeal and potential for continued growth.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, the TROLL bounty program will be up for grabs from January 15, 2024, at 10:00 AM to January 21, 2024, at 15:59 PM (UTC). By participating in activities such as registration, trading, and retweeting, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About TROLL

Troll is an internet meme token. On April 19, 2023, the founder of $troll, @TrollErc20, deployed the $troll Ethereum ERC20 contract: 0xf8ebf4849f1fa4faf0dff2106a173d3a6cb2eb3a and added permanent LP burning. After launching the official website, it gained popularity by riding on the hype around Beeple and Elon Musk for two months (until June 17, 2023). However, the project noticed a lack of community engagement and decided to stop updating Twitter, essentially resetting its status to zero.