Subscribing To BITBEST Partners Receive Permanent Airdrop Benefits And Dynamic Rewards

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) The BITBEST team recently announced plans for a limited global release of the partner's special token, BPT. BITBEST Partners are an integral part of the BITBEST ecosystem, representing senior managers and representatives of users worldwide. In order to better listen to the voice of global users and improve the deployment and construction of super nodes, BITBEST has created an exclusive value token - BPT (BITBEST Partner Special Token) for BITBEST partners. Becoming a BITBEST partner will give you access to BPT airdrops, an exclusive interest held only by partners.







In order to further motivate and encourage more users to actively participate in the construction and development of BITBEST ecosystem, BITBEST launched the BPT airdrop incentive policy. Under the policy, each partner node will receive 0.1 BPT airdrops per day and three BPT per month; It is also possible to obtain 0.05 BST airdrops per day and 1.5 BST per month. These benefits will be given in return for contributions to partner nodes.

In addition, BITBEST has formulated relevant assessment rules in terms of quickly completing the ecological layout of global super nodes. The newly purchased partner node shall complete the ecological construction work within 30 days after the successful purchase, including reaching more than 150,000 USDT effective performance or directly promoting more than 3 partners. If any of these are achieved, they will enjoy permanent airdrop benefits. The original BITBEST partner node will need to complete more than 150,000 USDT effective performance within 30 days or directly promote more than 3 partners to enjoy the permanent airdrop benefit starting from January 1, 2024. It is worth noting that if you fail to complete the above requirements within the specified time, you will not be able to enjoy the relevant benefits during this period until the assessment standards are reached. In addition, there is no time limit on the continuation of the required benefits throughout the assessment period.







Through these measures and policies, BITBEST aims to attract more users to join its ecosystem and build and develop together. In return and encouragement, BPT not only has a value-added logic (that is, it increases in value as the number of newly added partner nodes increases), but also enables users to share more rewards and rewards by holding BPT.

Each successful creation of a partner node will generate a BPT+ a node computing power coin, with a total of 200,000 BPT, which will be distributed to BITBEST partner nodes in the form of 100% airdrop. As more and more users join the super node network, BPT will increase in value. Holding BPT can participate in global decision-making, enjoy more exclusive benefits, shared benefits and dividends, and gain status and prestige.







As a digital asset, BPT has unlimited potential for value. Not only will it allow you to reap more rewards in your future wealth, but it will also make you an important and respected player in the entire community. So before joining our large and vibrant community, be sure to consider becoming a good and committed BITBEST partner.

At the same time, BITBEST sincerely invites your friends to join us and become our partners. As long as you successfully invite a friend to join, you will get a permanent dynamic promotion reward! This means that whenever and wherever someone signs up through your promotion link and uses our services, you can not only earn a stable and considerable income, but also bring real value-added experience to your friends around you. So, please take the opportunity to invite more friends to join BITBEST! Let them share in the joy and benefits, and pursue the road to success with you.