QIIB Appoints Leading Global Banks For Potential Investor Meetings In London

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QIIB, rated A2 by Moody's (stable) and A- by Fitch (positive), has appointed leading global banks to arrange meetings with potential fixed income investor meetings in London Tuesday besides global investor calls, prior to the Islamic bank's proposed dollar-denominated sukuk.

Qatar's prominent Islamic bank has appointed Standard Chartered Bank as global coordinator, along with Al Rayan Investment (Masraf Al Rayan Group), Dukhan Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, KFH Capital and QNB Capital as joint lead managers and bookrunners to arrange a global investor call as well as virtual calls and physical fixed income investor meetings in London.

QIIB said:“A dollar-denominated Regulation S only 5-year benchmark fixed rate senior unsecured Sustainable Certificates, expected to be rated A- by Fitch will follow under our $2bn Trust Certificate programme subject to market conditions. FCA/ICMA stabilisation applies.”

Sustainable Fitch, which offers a comprehensive range of ESG ratings products at both an entity and instrument level for all asset classes globally, issued a second party opinion on QIIB's Sustainable Finance Framework.

Standard Chartered Bank acted as sole sustainability structurer.

