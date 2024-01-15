Protecting Nature Is Central To The Climate Change Debate

(MENAFN- 3BL) Last month in the United Arab Emirates, the global community gathered for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), resulting in an important agreement signed on commitments and actions that seek to mitigate climate change.

A team from GRI was on the ground in Dubai, making the case for organizations to be accountable for their impacts as enabled by sustainability reporting. That included Margherita Barbieri, who has written on Medium about the growing recognition that safeguards for the natural environment underpin efforts to address global temperature rises:

The crucial intersection of climate and biodiversity: a look back on COP28

As Margherita addresses, nature is much more than just a 'mitigation tool' in the climate change debate, with important steps reached during COP28:



Consensus on the urgency of more protections for biodiversity – from the oceans depths to the mountain tops

Launch of the Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action The role of nature and biodiversity reflected in the final COP28 Global Stocktake

GRI is currently consulting on new Climate Change and Energy Standards , open for public comment until 28 February. A revised GRI Biodiversity Standard is set to launch in the coming weeks.

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) is the independent, international organization that helps businesses and other organizations take responsibility for their impacts, by providing the global common language to report those impacts. The GRI Standards are the world's most widely used sustainability reporting standards, which are developed through a multi-stakeholder process and provided as a free public good.