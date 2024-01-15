Baker Tilly Foundation Grants Wishes In Annual Giving Campaign

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHICAGO, January 15, 2024 /3BL/ - The Baker Tilly Foundation announces the 15 recipients of its seventh annual Baker Tilly Wishes - a program where team members nominate their favorite not-for-profit organizations to receive a $10,000 donation.

“Our team members continue to inspire with their genuine care for their communities and dedication to giving back,” Baker Tilly Foundation President and Chairman Jennifer Soltis said.“We can't wait to see how these grants will have a positive impact in 2024.”

This year's 15 recipients include the following not-for-profit organizations from coast to coast:

29 Acres – Cross Roads, Texas

Adalyn Rose Foundation – Reading, Pennsylvania

Circles Salt Lake – Salt Lake City, Utah

General Needs Organization – East Northport, New York

Hearts for Sight Foundation – Temple City, California

Hope Street Ministries, Inc. – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

House of Hope Green Bay, Inc. – Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kansas City Autism Training Center, Inc. – Kansas City, Missouri

McGlynn Learning Center – Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Mission West Virginia, Inc. – Hurricane, West Virginia

Nuestro Mundo, Inc. – Monona, Wisconsin

Providence St. Vincent Medical Foundation – Portland, Oregon

Rebuild Yourself, Inc. – Orlando, Florida

Red Oak Hope – Austin, Texas

Runnemede VFW: Post 3324 – Kansas City, Missouri

Baker Tilly Wishes focuses on the three pillars of the Baker Tilly Foundation: education, health and wellness, and human services. The program is part of the firm's broader annual holiday giving, which embraces causes supported by team members in their communities and includes many local office efforts, such as drives for food, toys and gifts for families in need. Additionally, the firm provides each team member with a charitable gift credit to bestow on a not-for-profit organization of their choice.

