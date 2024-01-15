Join The Conversation With The Ccos Of Pfizer, Mattel, AT&T, Amex, And More At Corporate Communications: Getting The Next Job Done (Feb. 29 Mar. 1)

(MENAFN- 3BL) Special Offer
Use code 3BLVIP by January 19 to save $500.
Get ready for one of the most highly anticipated gatherings of corporate communicators of the year! Join senior-level practitioners responsible for shaping and executing their organizations' messaging strategy at Corporate Communications: Getting the Next Job Done , which The Conference Board is hosting on February 29 and March 1 in New York City .
Contribute your perspective during interactive discussions with speakers representing some of the most relevant brands today and engage with fellow attendees from across industry sectors with structured networking opportunities scheduled throughout.
Learn more ))
Meet Our Speakers
Sally Susman , Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Pfizer Catherine Frymark , Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications, Mattel Torod Neptune , Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, Medtronic Tiffin Jernstedt , Chief Communications Officer, Neiman Marcus Group Jennifer Skyler , Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, American Express Krista Pilot , Chief Communications Officer, AT&T Jano Cabrera , Chief Communications Officer, General Mills Cristal Downing , Executive Vice President & Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer, Merck Sarah Ely , Senior Vice President, Inclusion, Sustainability and Impact, Mastercard John McGrath , Chief Communications & Marketing Officer, The College Board Nancy Cooper , Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek Dave Armon , Chief Executive Officer, 3BL Roy Schwartz , Chief Executive Officer, Axios HQ Megan DiSciullo , Managing Director | US and Mexico Internal and External Communications Leader, PwC Annie Burt , Vice Chair, Enterprise Strategic Communications, Mayo Clinic Shahar Silbershatz , Co-Founder and CEO, Caliber Shawn Roberts , Head of Corporate Communications, Rakuten Americas Trina Hoppin Lee , Assistant Vice President, Communications & Community Affairs, CarMax Liana Sucar-Hamel , Vice President of Communications, Americas, Airbus Aimee Christian, PhD , Vice President, Global Head of Corporate Communications & Engagement, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Megan Witherspoon , Vice President, Communications, Altria Lara McCauley , Global Vice President, Strategic Business Communications, Mars Mandy Mooney , Director of Internal Communications, Prologis Dea Fischer , Senior Director, Global Head of Culture, Communications, and Impact, Squarespace Lauren Odell , Partner and Chief Operating Officer, Gladstone Place Partners Laura Clementi , Senior Director of Communications, Target Denise Dahlhoff, PhD , Director, Marketing & Communications Research, The Conference Board Ivan Pollard , Center Leader, Marketing and Communications, The Conference Board Jan Botz , Program Director, Corporate Communications Strategy and Internal Communications II Councils, The Conference Board
Download the agenda ))
Benefits of Attending
Gain access to first-hand insights from representatives of some of today's most publicly visible brands. Connect with speakers by participating in dedicated Q&A sessions and enjoy opportunities to interact with them at various points throughout the experience. Break down silos and build relationships with your peers through small group discussions and networking sessions. Immerse yourself in a diverse array of brainstorming activities, including a kickoff networking event, thought-provoking roundtable discussions, and allocated time for audience engagement. Take the rare opportunity to pause to get inspired and to equip yourself with new tools and tactics.
Register with code 3BLVIP by January 19 and save $500.
This event is $1,195 for members of The Conference Board and $1,495 for non-members after discounting. (Not sure if your organization is a member? Check here .) Register now to join us live.
Reserve your spot today ))
Don't miss this unique chance to strengthen your communications playbook to get the next job done in 2024 and beyond!
Register Now
MENAFN15012024007202015466ID1107722980
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.