DP World Appoints Carla Montenegro As Vice President Of Freight Forwarding For The Americas

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., January 15, 2024 /3BL/ - DP World , a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, announces the appointment of Carla Montenegro as Vice President of Freight Forwarding - Commercial for the Americas region. Montenegro will be responsible for aligning commercial activities with DP World's global freight forwarding strategy, executing the regional commercial strategy, developing trade lane opportunities, and managing customer relationships across the region.

This strategic appointment marks a significant step for DP World in enhancing and expanding its freight forwarding services across the Americas.

“Carla's extensive experience in the industry and her comprehensive understanding of commercial strategies make her an invaluable asset to DP World. We are confident that her leadership will drive significant growth and innovation in our freight forwarding services in the Americas,” said Otto Bottger, Chief Commercial Officer, DP World Americas.

With more than 10 years' experience in the freight forwarding industry, Montenegro has a robust background in spearheading key initiatives in sales, customer relations, and trade lane development.

Montenegro joins DP World from C.H. Robinson, where she held various roles in operations and account management, before culminating in her position as Regional Commercial Director for Latin America. Prior to that, she helped establish a freight forwarding company in Miami, Florida, and served in airfreight logistics in South America.

“I am excited to join DP World and look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our service offerings, develop strong customer relationships, and contribute to the company's overall growth and success in the region,” said Carla Montenegro, Vice President, Commercial Freight Forwarding for the Americas region.

Montenegro holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business from the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Ecuador. She is a licensed customs broker, underscoring her comprehensive understanding of the complexities involved in international trade and logistics.

