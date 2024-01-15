               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Tajikistan


1/15/2024 2:01:34 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Monday Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan HE Farhod Salim.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

MENAFN15012024000063011010ID1107722975

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search