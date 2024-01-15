Prime Minister Heads Qatar's Delegation To Davos World Economic Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani will head the delegation from the State of Qatar to the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Davos today, stated Ministry of Foreign Affairs adding that he will discuss regional developments and Qatar's economic priorities in the coming stages.