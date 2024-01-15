Ministry Announces Successful Autonomous E-Bus Trial Run At Lusail Bus Depot

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mowasalat (Karwa), in collaboration with Yutong, has successfully conducted a standard trial operation of an autonomous e-bus with some passengers onboard at Lusail Bus Depot. The trial was carried out under the supervision of the Ministry of Transport.

This comes in the context of carrying out several Ministry of Transport's strategies, most importantly, the strategy for gradual and comprehensive transitioning to an electric transit system, and the Autonomous Vehicles Strategy the MOT launched last September, and which aims at supporting innovation and the use of AI technologies and keeping up with global advancements of the transportation industry.

The Strategy also aims at rolling out smart and ecofriendly transportation systems to achieve numerous benefits such as lower energy and fuel consumption, less harmful emissions and carbon footprints, less traffic accidents, and better quality of life, in step with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and Qatar's National Environment and Climate Change Strategy (QNE).

The autonomous e-bus represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology and environmental stewardship. Powered by clean electric energy, these buses offer zero emissions, marking a significant stride towards a greener future. They are equipped with advanced sensors, high-definition cameras, laser, and ultrasonic radars, ensuring unparalleled safety and security standards. This technology not only enhances the efficiency of transportation but also contributes to a safer, more sustainable urban environment.

Mesned Al-Misned, Project Manager, Public Transport Affairs Department, MOT, said:

The MOT will continue efforts to further develop the transportation and mobility system, supporting all economic and service sectors in Qatar and leaving a sustainable legacy for generations to come.

Ahmad Hassan Al Obaidly, COO of Mowasalat (Karwa), said:

Mowasalat (Karwa) continues to lead the way in transforming Qatar's transportation landscape, embracing innovation to deliver sustainable, efficient, and advanced transport solutions for the general public, schools, and corporations.