Expo 2023 Doha Marks Japan Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha organized the Japan Day event in the presence of the Minister for Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in Japan HE Takahashi Mitsuo, Expo 2023 Doha Commissioner General, HE Ambassador Bader bin Omar Al Dafa, Doha Expo 2023 Secretary-General Mohammed Ali Al Khouri, alongside a number of Their Excellencies heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the State of Qatar, officials and members of the Japanese community in Qatar.

To mark this occasion, Ambassador of Japan to the State of Qatar HE Satoshi Maeda said he is delighted to participate in the celebration to mark Japan Day at Expo 2023 Doha, adding that he is grateful for the participation of high-ranking officials from the Japanese government, florists, landscape professionals, Japanese pavilion staff and officials from the International Horticultural Expo 2027 Yokohama.

HE the Ambassador added that the visit of Japanese Prime Minister HE Fumio Kishida to Qatar last July contributed to upgrading the partnership between the two nations to a strategic level, affirming that in recent years Japan and Qatar embarked on expanding cooperation in multiple fields, especially in energy sector.

Japan is one of the first countries that opened a pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha to promote plant species in Japan, along with flower culture, afforestation technology, and Japanese gardens, in addition to promoting the upcoming edition of the international horticulture expo due to be held in Yokohama in 2027, the Japanese Ambassador pointed out.

His Excellency lauded the stellar organization of Expo 2023 Doha which strikingly drew over two million visitors, anticipating that more people will visit this expo, especially with the prevalent captivating atmosphere that will continue until the end of March, in addition to the dazzling atmosphere that prevails the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

In conclusion, HE Satoshi Maeda hoped that visitors of the expo would enjoy incredible experiences at the internal and external pavilions in Japan to learn about Japanese culture and technology and Yokohama city, the second host of this major event. His Excellency hoped that Expo 2023 Doha would be transferred to Expo 2027 Yokohama, in addition to further deepening friendship ties between Japan and Qatar through the Japan Day event.

The Japan Day celebration showcased the most prominent Japanese flowers as well as innovations in agriculture and horticulture. Thereafter, the attendees toured the Japanese pavilion which is replete with atmospheres to internalize the top-notch Japanese cultural heritage, as well as traditional values and contemporary creativity making the pavilion a must-visit destination at the Doha Expo.

The Japanese pavilion is characterized by elements of sustainability and numerous solutions for water rationalization and local plants, in addition to enjoying the art of coordinating bouquets through interactive contests.

The pavilion showcases video presentations for visitors displaying the Japanese landscapes, culture, customs and traditions, and the national identity. It reviews environmental pollution, bird and animal migration, wildfire, and decertification as the primary causes of climate change and what to do to save the planet.