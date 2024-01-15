Modi Dials Vladimir Putin To Discuss Ukraine War, Russian Presidency Of BRICS. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday, with both wishing the other well in upcoming polls. The top officials discussed a slew of issues - from the ongoing Ukraine war to Moscow's ongoing BRICS presidency.

Had a good conversation with President Putin. We discussed various positive developments in our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives. We also had a useful exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including Russia's Presidency of the BRICS," Modi tweeted shared by the Kremlin indicate that the two officials also "expressed interest in further intensifying mutually beneficial bilateral ties" and touched upon "the situation in Ukraine".ALSO READ: BRICS 2024: Russia's chairmanship begins, Vladimir Putin shares motto, key focus and priorities | 5 pointsThe two leaders have also agreed"to continue personal contacts" and ramp up bilateral ties. The interaction comes mere weeks after India and Russia agreed to step up military and technical cooperation, including the manufacturing of modern weaponry."Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi expressed interest in further intensification of mutually beneficial bilateral ties and wished each other success in the upcoming elections: the presidential election in Russia and the parliamentary election in India," the state-run Tass news agency quoted the Kremlin statement to add READ: Pakistan seeks BRICS membership, turns to Russia for supportExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited Russia last month and held a "wide-ranging and useful" meeting with his counterpart Sergey Lavrov. The EAM had said at the time that they discussed the international situation and contemporary issues and exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, the Ukraine conflict, the Gaza situation, Afghanistan and Central Asia, BRICS, SCO, G20 and the UN.(With inputs from agencies)

