The Anatomy Of A Co-Operative Bank Scam

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Thrissur: In the quaint town of Thrissur, Kerala, where the rustle of paddy leaves and the scent of spices hang in the air, the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank stood as a symbol of trust and financial stability. Until recently, that is. Little did its unsuspecting depositors know that within the walls of this revered institution, a sinister plot was unravelling, revealing a scam that would send shockwaves through the town and expose the vulnerabilities of the cooperative banking system.

MENAFN15012024007365015876ID1107722955