Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony: From Free Prasad To VIP Entry - Don't Fall Prey To These SCAMS Being Run To Loot Devotees

- Live Mint) "As the fervour over the Ram Temple inauguration is riding high across the nation, scamsters have taken this opportunity to dupe devotees in the name of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Here's a list of scams that people must know about so as to avoid getting duped or looted by cyber criminals in the name of the \"historic\" Ram temple ceremony. The event is set to be held in Ayodhya on January 22.1. Getting free VIP passes to Ram Mandir? A message promising users one person's free VIP entry into the Ayodhya Ram temple is doing the arounds on WhatsApp. VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message that came with an \"apk\" file (Android Package) attached to it - named Ram Janmabhoomi Grihsampark Abhiyan\". Subsequently, the person is asked to install \"Ram Janmabhoomi Grihsampark Abhiyan\" to get VIP access. There might be times when a person is asked to fill up a form to avail this opportunity READ: Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration expected to generate ₹1 lakh crore of business: CAITNow, no state government, temple trust member or any other official is involved in this case. What will happen if a person installs these apk files? Clicking on them or installing them can help the scamster steal one's personal data including passwords, personal messages, card numbers, contacts etc. This can also help the hacker to remotely control your mobile phones and know about your location how to get entry into Ram temple on January 22? Only individuals with valid invites or on government duty would be allowed to enter Ayodhya on January 22. According to a Times of India report, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed authorities to ask local hotels to cancel advance bookings as far as possible and give preference to the invitees of the trust the consecration, the temple will be open for devotees to perform \"Aarti\" of the deity of Lord Ram. The free passes for the \"Aarti\" can be obtained offline and online READ: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: 10 updates on celebrations, controversies and moreDhruvesh Mishra, 'Aarti pass' section manager, had told ANI, \"Aarti is held three times a day. Only pass-holders can attend it. The pass for the aarti can be obtained by producing government-issued ID cards. Right now, only 30 people are allowed to attend aarti with a pass. This number could be increased as per the number of devotees. This service is free of cost.\"ALSO READ: Ram Mandir ceremony: How expensive are flight tickets to Ayodhya from 10 major cities | Check here2. Seeking funds for Ram temple: In another post on X, Vinod Bansal informed about a fake social media page titled \"Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Chhetra Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh\". The page, equipped with a QR code, asks users to contribute funds in the name of the Ram Temple construction. Some social media users also alleged that they received messages \"purportedly from ISKCON for donation in the name of Shri Ram Janam Bhoomi\".ALSO READ: How AI will help boost security in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' - CEO of the firm behind it explainsWarning against making such contributions, Bansal said some people are trying to cheat others by making fake IDs in the name of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. He also said the matter has been flagged to the Union Home Ministry and police chiefs in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.3. Free prasad from Ram Mandir real or scam? According to reports, there's a website that claims to send you Ram mandir prasad after \"Pran Prathistha\" event for free upon booking. A website named \"Khadi Organic\" claims to have \"come up with a unique initiative, through which devotees can receive the prasad of Ram Mandir at home\".Notably, \"Khadi Organic\" has nothing to do with Ram Janmabhoomi Trust or any government institution. Many on social media claim it to be scam, which is yet to be confirmed. A video circulating on social media explains that this might be scam or just a \"marketing strategy\". The video claimed that the prasad, sent by this website by placing an order, is not actually from Ram Mandir and that it takes the delivery cost of ₹50. Meanwhile, a social media user alleged, \"As soon as the users tagged them they stopped taking orders...\"Besides, there are several other websites that offer \"free Ram Mandir prasad\" or \"Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Ayodhya Prasad\".Now, whether these offers or these companies are fake or real will be known only on the day of the Ram Mandir ceremony on January 22. According to a Jansatta report, the company closed the online booking for prasad \"due to huge demand\". The report advised people to book free prasad on the first day of the event at their own risk we know about Ram mandir prasad? All invitees attending the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya next week will be handed a 'Ramraj' and prasad as a token gift. 'Ramraj' is the soil extracted during the temple's foundation laying.“More than 11,000 guests from across the country have been invited for the consecration ceremony on January 22 and they will be given memorable gifts such as 'Ramraj',\" a Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust member said, as quoted by ANI.
