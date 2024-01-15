Houthi Militants Hit US Vessel With Missile In Gulf Of Aden

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Houthi militants hit a US-owned commercial vessel with an anti-ship ballistic missile on Monday, underscoring warnings that the world's most important trade artery remains too risky for navigation Gibraltar Eagle, sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, was struck at about 4 p.m. local time in the Gulf of Aden, US Central Command said on X. Nobody was injured, the vessel avoided significant damage and was able continue its journey, it said strike underscores warnings from the US, reported by a top industry trade group, that ships should steer clear of the Red Sea and UK forces bombed targets in Yemen over the past several days following months of attacks on commercial ships by Houthi militants, who had been targeting vessels with any kind of connection with Israel. The Houthis warned of reprisals against US and UK ships for the bombing Bulk Shipping, operator of Gibraltar Eagle, confirmed the ship was hit by a projectile and suffered limited damage to a cargo hold before sailing away from the area. It was carrying steel products navigation warning, posted on LinkedIn by the world's largest international shipping association Bimco, cited advice from the US Naval Forces Central Command. It warned the current instability could yet last for“some time.”

“Coalition forces and Bimco continue to recommend shipping companies to consider avoiding shipping operations in the area,” the trade group said.

The maritime industry had already been warned on Friday to stay away from the region, but initial guidance suggested the pause might only last for three days.

The attacks are driving up shipping costs as vessels avoiding the area are forced to sail thousands of miles further around Africa instead. That's raised the specter of a renewed wave of inflation and means delays to the delivery of every thing from commodities to manufactured goods tankers from Qatar are among the latest vessels that have seemingly been forced the long way around but numerous shipowners have heeded the warnings Friday, multiple tanker companies said they were pausing transits through a stretch of water that's vital for the shipment of everything from oil to manufactured goods.

Denmark-based Bimco represents vessel owners and other shipping firms, counting 2,000 members in 130 countries Houthis began their attacks in November,

not long after Israeli forces moved into Gaza.



