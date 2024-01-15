NHAI Takes 'One Vehicle One Fastag' Initiative

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: To enhance efficiency of the electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at the toll plazas, NHAI has taken 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative that aims to discourage user behaviour of using single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle highway developer is also encouraging FASTag users to complete 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) process of their latest FASTag by updating KYC as per RBI guidelines is being done as FASTags with valid balance but with incomplete KYC will get deactivated or blacklisted by banks after post 31 January avoid inconvenience, users must ensure that KYC of their latest FASTag is completed, a ministry of road transport and highways statement said users must also comply with 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' and discard all the earlier issued FASTags through their respective banks. Only the latest FASTag account shall remain active as previous tags will be deactivated/blacklisted after 31st January 2024, the statement added has taken this initiative after the recent reports of multiple FASTags being issued for a particular vehicle and FASTags being issued without KYC in violation of RBI's mandate. Apart from this, FASTags are sometimes deliberately not fixed on the windscreen of the vehicle, resulting in unnecessary delays at the toll plazas and causing inconvenience to fellow National Highway users penetration rate of around 98% and over 8 crore users, FASTag has revolutionized the Electronic Toll Collection system in the country. The 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative will help to make toll operations more efficient and ensure seamless & comfortable journeys for the National Highway users, the ministry said.

