Airlines In India Carry Record Passengers In 2023

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Indian airlines carried a record 152 million passengers in 2023, data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation showed air traffic recorded last year is 23% higher than the 2022 levels and more than 5% higher the pre-covid year of 2019. Air traffic has also grown over 147% in 10 years from 2013 sector recorded another milestone of highest monthly air traffic at 13.8 million passengers in December, 8.3% higher on year and 6% higher than the same period in the pre-covid year of 2019. The previous record was in May 2023 at 13.2 million passengers passenger load factor or capacity utilization for December, Akasa Air was the highest at 93.9% as compared to 89.2% in November. Then came SpiceJet at 93.5% as compared to 90.8% in the previous month. IndiGo was at 90.7% as compared to 85.6% in November and Air India was at 88.2% in December as compared to 84.8% in November.

