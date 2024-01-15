RBI Issues Draft Norms On Fintech Sros

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India has come out with a draft framework that lays down broad functions, governance standards, and eligibility criteria for setting up a self-regulatory organization for fintech companies (SRO-FT).However, the RBI has left it to the industry to decide whether there should be a single SRO or multiple SROs.“Given the diverse nature of fintechs, restricting to one SRO-FT could dilute some industry concerns, while having multiple SRO-FTs could undermine the representative character of self-regulation. A consensus on these issues would be crucial to the effectiveness of self-regulation,” the central bank said in its draft norms RBI said it would invite applications for SRO for fintech firms, either for the entire sector or for specific sub-sectors, as and when required. The number of SRO-FTs to be recognized would be considered based on the number and nature of applications received.“...the RBI's omnibus draft is a welcome move. What is important is the RBI is recognizing how fintechs are playing a role and at the same time the regulator understands that they cannot regulate everybody, so SROs can play an important role by trying to bring the large community under some sort of regulations, without hampering innovations, which is important for growth of a relatively new sector like digital lending,” said Anuj Kacker, executive committee member of Digital Lenders Association of India. The industry body is expected to apply for the SRO status, once the process starts per the draft norms, the SRO-FT should operate independently, free from the influence of any single member or group of members also said that the SRO should set standards for the industry, oversight and enforcement, grievance redressal and dispute resolution, responsibilities tow-ards the RBI.“Achieving a healthy balance between facilitating innovation by the industry on the one hand, and meeting regulatory priorities in a manner that protects consumers and contains risk, on the other, is crucial to optimising the contribution of the fintech sector,” the central bank said eligibility and membership, the draft norms said the applicant should be set up as a not-for-profit firm and should have sufficient net worth and demonstrate the capability of establishing the necessary infrastructure to fulfil the responsibilities of SRO-FT organization is also expected to consult the RBI in developing and updating the“taxonomy” for fintechs, to carry out any tasks assigned to it, and supply information as directed by the central bank RBI has also raised a few issues like what incentives an SRO-FT will create for membership, whether the SROs should consist only of members that are unregulated, or in combination with those that are regulated (even for a part of their activities).The SRO should represent the fintech sector with membership across entities of all size, stage and activities. If representation is inadequate at the time of application, the application should include a road map for achieving this within a reasonable timeline RBI norms also said that at least one-third of members on the board, including the chairperson, should be independent, and without any active association with a fintech entity.

