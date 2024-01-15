John Michael Ferrari's New Album“I Keep Dreaming”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

I Keep Dreaming, 4th album by John Michael Ferrari. Photo by David Abbott.

I Keep Rollin' On, a touch of country by John Michael Ferrari. Photo by David Abbott.

John Michael Ferrari shares his music with his audience in Music with You. Photo by Steve Herlihy

"I Keep Dreaming" the 4th album by multiple award-winning John Michael Ferrari

- Indie Music PlusPAHRUMP, NV, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PAHRUMP, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024Multiple award-winning chart topping singer-songwriter John Michael Ferrari releases his the album, a new pop/country/Americana entitled,“I Keep Dreaming”. His album, like the three previous, is produced by Pepper Jay for their independent label, Cappy Records.Tease singles,“Music With You” about his love for his audience and“Who's That Girl?” inspired by a true story of childhood crush, climbed country and mainstream radio charts, in the United States, Europe, and Australia, reaching #1 on several independent radio charts..“Who's That Girl? was voted #3 Best Song of the Year 2023” out of 55,000 songs submitted to Museboat Live Channel, #6 most popular on Trend City Radio 2023, and #6 in the UK Ignition Radio Contest.“I Keep Dreaming” continues to showcase John Michael Ferrari's versatility and talent as a singer-songwriter. The album contains songs that range from pop to country to Americana, with themes that touch on love, life, and dreams. "I Keep Dreaming" is the third John Michael Ferrari album recorded at Larry Beaird Music Group, Nashville with additional vocals by the talented Tania Hancheroff.The cover art for“I Keep Dreaming” album was shot by David Abbott in Nashville, the cover art for the tune“Who's That Girl?” was created by the renowned Nashville artist and Nashville Music Ambassador, David Andersen, and the cover art for“Music With. You” was shot by Steve Herlihy in Nashville.All reviews of the "I Keep Dreaming" tracks praise John Michael Ferrari and his songs. For example, Jo Jo Keys of Indie Music Plus states: "As always, John Michael Ferrari's voice is phenomenal. He has a unique way of singing that's entirely his own and when you listen to him, it feels like you're being serenaded"John Michael Ferrari received numerous awards and accolades in 2023, including“Outstanding Radio Artist” by Nashville Music Award and a song John Michael Ferrari co-wrote with Pepper Jay and Ray Ligon,“Workin' My Way to Nashville ,” performed by Ray Ligon, was awarded“Songwriter of the Year 50+” - Kentucky Country Music Association and“Outstanding Country Single” Nashville Music Association. John Michael will be attending the North American Country Music Festival in Pigeon Forge, TN in March 2024, as a part of his Smoky Mountain Tour with songbird Sophie Love and local East Tennessee singer songwriters.In addition to performing for full houses, John Michael Ferrari was asked by Kpff 97.7 fm to create a semi-weekly 1/2 hour radio show,“Songwriters Perspective” where he shares songwriting and performance tips and Pepper Jay interviews and plays the music of other songwriters. Airs 1pm – 1:30pm PST time (and concurrently on Godfather). Also Fridays, 4p- 6p PST this local Pahrump radio station has“Ferrari Fridays” playing John Michael Ferrari songs exclusively.“I Keep Dreaming” is available on all music platforms and may be purchased also on John Michael Ferrari's ReverbNation Page. Connect with John Michael Ferrari at

