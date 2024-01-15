Tempo Communications And The Electrical Training ALLIANCE Have Agreed Upon A 5-Year Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tempo Communications and electrical training ALLIANCE

Tempo® Communications becomes a Platinum Level Partner with the electrical training ALLIANCE (etA) to deliver instructional efforts and curriculum development.

- Todd Stafford, the Executive Director of the etAVISTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tempo® Communications , a leading manufacturer of tools and test equipment for the communication service provider industry, becomes a Platinum Level Partner with the electrical training ALLIANCE (etA), a non-profit organization committed to delivering education in the electrical industry.This Platinum Level partnership will involve various initiatives with both the students in local programs and the electrical training ALLIANCE. The activities will include instructional efforts, product donations and curriculum development. Further efforts will revolve around training on fiber optic test and measurement practices. Tempo's broad product line will help ensure the NECA contractors who employ IBEW members remain up to date on the latest and greatest product offers in the industry.Todd Stafford, the Executive Director of the etA noted,“It is a great feeling to partner with a company like Tempo Communications that has best in class fiber optic test and measurement solutions. We will work hard to represent them well to our students as the IBEW, NECA and etA family know from experience the value of such respected brands.”“We look forward to this new undertaking with the etA! One that will create a lasting partnership and help narrow the critical gap of fiber technicians as the USA evolves our national broadband infrastructure”, said Tempo Vice President, Oleg Fishel.About Tempo CommunicationsTempo Communications, Inc. offers a complete line of reliable, industry-leading test and measurement solutions to address all stages of network deployment, enabling the development, installation, and maintenance of xDSL, Fiber, Cable, Ethernet and wireless. The Tempo Communications North American headquarters remains in Vista, CA, with its European HQ in Cwmbran, UK. Learn more about Tempo at .About the electrical training ALLIANCEThe electrical training ALLIANCE is a nonprofit organization founded in 1941 (as the National Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (NJATC)) by the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). The organization is committed to developing and standardizing education in the electrical industry to properly and effectively train members of NECA and the IBEW; providing the electrical construction industry with the most highly trained and skilled workforce possible. Since its inception, more than 325,000 apprentices have completed NJATC training programs and become competent Journeymen, making the organization one of the largest training and apprenticeship programs of its kind. For more information, go to .About National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA)NECA is the voice of the $130 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office and 119 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. For more information, visit .About The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)The IBEW is an international labor organization that has trained the most qualified electricians in the trade for more than 117 years. With approximately 725,000 members in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Republic of Panama, the IBEW has members in construction, utilities, manufacturing, telecommunications, broadcasting, railroads and government. For more information, visit .

