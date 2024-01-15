Rice Prices Surge In Kerala Again By Rs 8; Read

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The state's rice prices are rising yet again. The price of Ponni and Kola rice kinds has gone up by Rs. 8. Even in this season of falling prices, Kurua and Jaya rice types are still quite expensive. In the last two months, the cost of Ponni rice has gone up by Rs. 8. The current price of Ponni rice ranges from Rs 47 to Rs 65 in the wholesale market of Valiyangadi, Kozhikode. In the retail market, it costs between Rs 55 and Rs 73. Moreover, the cost of the kola rice used to make biryani has increased. It has gone up by Rs 7.

In the retail market, a kilo of kola rice costs about Rs 72. Though it is indeed time for costs to decrease, goods such as Jaya and Kurua Noorjahan remain exorbitant. Andhra Kuruva is priced between Rs 47 and Rs 54 in the retail market.

The rise in prices is due to increased exports and farmers switching to more remunerative varieties of rice. Rice is mainly brought to Kerala from states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. It is expected that the prices will decrease with the harvest season in these regions.

Kerala consumes over 40 lakh tonnes of rice annually. Ration stores account for 16 lakh tonnes, while the public market accounts for 24 tonnes. Ration stores provide six lakh tonnes of the state's rice production.