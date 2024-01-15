7 places you must visit when in Egypt

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the timeless wonders of Egypt, a land where ancient civilizations thrive alongside modern marvels. From the iconic Pyramids of Giza to the archaeological treasures of Luxor, embark on a journey along the majestic Nile River, uncovering the secrets of Pharaonic history. Cairo's vibrant cityscape and the tranquil beauty of the Red Sea Riviera offer a diverse tapestry of experiences

The Pyramids of Giza are one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World and an iconic symbol of Egypt. Explore the Great Pyramid of Khufu, the Pyramid of Khafre

Luxor is home to the Karnak Temple, the Valley of the Kings, the Temple of Hatshepsut, and the Colossi of Memnon

A cruise along the Nile River is a fantastic way to experience the beauty of Egypt. Many cruises take you from Luxor to Aswan, allowing you to see various temples

Aswan, located in the south of Egypt, is famous for the High Dam, the Temple of Philae, and the Unfinished Obelisk

Egypt's capital, Cairo, is a bustling metropolis with a mix of modern and historical attractions. Visit the Egyptian Museum to see an extensive collection of ancient artifacts

For a change of scenery, head to the Siwa Oasis in the Western Desert. Surrounded by stunning landscapes, this remote oasis is known for its unique culture, ancient ruins

Egypt's Red Sea Riviera is the place to be. Destinations like Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada offer beautiful beaches, vibrant coral reefs for snorkeling and diving