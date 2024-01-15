Ram Mandir Trust Confirms: Sculptor Arun Yogiraj's Idol Will Adorn Grand Ram Temple In Ayodhya

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The idol of 'Ram Lalla,' crafted by the renowned artist Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka, is set to grace the majestic Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Arun Yogiraj, an acclaimed sculptor from a lineage of five generations of prominent sculptors in Mysore, receives the honor of having his idol selected for installation in Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj, the master sculptor

Champat Rai, Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust, officially confirmed to the media that the idol of Lord Ram, skillfully sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, has been chosen for installation in Ayodhya's Sri Ram Mandir.

According to Rai, "The manner in which he (Yogiraj) has lived his life... he did not keep the phone with him for 15-20 days at a stretch or speak to his children. He has crafted the idol with such dedication." "All members of the trust unanimously praised the idol he created," he added.

Who is Arun Yogiraj?

Arun Yogiraj, currently one of the most sought-after sculptors in the country, embarked on his sculpting journey at a young age, deeply influenced by his father, Yogiraj, and grandfather, Basavanna Shilpi, who enjoyed the patronage of the King of Mysore.

Despite briefly pursuing an MBA and working in the corporate sector, Arun's intrinsic passion for sculpting beckoned him back into the art form in 2008.

Since then, his artistry has flourished, leading him to craft iconic sculptures that have garnered nationwide recognition. Arun's portfolio includes an array of impressive sculptures, such as a 30-foot statue of Subhash Chandra Bose, prominently displayed behind the Amar Jawan Jyoti near India Gate.

Among his notable contributions to the world of sculpting is a 12-foot tall sculpture of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath and a 21-foot tall Hanuman statue in Mysore.

Who is Arun Yogiraj, Mysuru sculptor of Ayodhya Ram Mandir's idol? Here's a look at some of his other works