Bengaluru City Police Launches AI-Based Astram App To Deal With Traffic Woes

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Launched during the Road Safety Awareness Week, observed from January 15 to February 14, ASTraM promises to bring about holistic development in managing the traffic chaos that Bengaluru often grapples with.

Key Features of ASTraM:

Ambulance Tracking Application

The ASTraM app incorporates an ambulance tracking system, ensuring swift and efficient navigation through the city's congested roads during emergencies. This feature aligns with the broader goal of enhancing emergency response times and saving precious lives.

Special Event Management

Recognizing the dynamic nature of traffic in a bustling city like Bengaluru, the app includes a special event management feature. This functionality aids in anticipating and managing traffic disruptions during events, helping authorities proactively plan and mitigate potential congestion.

Incident Reporting using BOT

The incorporation of a Bot-driven incident reporting system adds a layer of efficiency to the traffic management process. Citizens can swiftly report incidents through the app, streamlining communication and enabling prompt response from law enforcement.

Dashboard Analytics

ASTraM's dashboard analytics provide law enforcement with valuable insights into traffic patterns, peak hours, and potential bottlenecks. This data-driven approach enables strategic decision-making, helping authorities optimize traffic flow and implement targeted interventions where needed.

Congestion Alerts

One of the standout features of ASTraM is its ability to send congestion alerts to the police every 15 minutes. This real-time information empowers law enforcement to dynamically adjust traffic signals, deploy resources efficiently, and take proactive measures to prevent or alleviate congestion.

Complementary Technologies

In conjunction with the ASTraM app, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have deployed 10 drone cameras to monitor real-time traffic situations during peak hours. This drone technology enhances the city's surveillance capabilities, providing a comprehensive view of traffic conditions and enabling quicker response to emerging issues on the road.





