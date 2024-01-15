Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead Of January 17 Launch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samsung has already confirmed that its flagship Galaxy S24 series will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17.

Samsung has announced the debut of three smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event: the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.



The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for the worldwide market and the Samsung Exynos 2400 chipset for Germany and Europe, according to a claim by the German website WinFuture that cited sources. Meanwhile, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor will be available in all markets for the Galaxy 24 Ultra.



Samsung Galaxy S24:



A 6.2-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels is anticipated for the base model Galaxy S24. The Galaxy S24 could have three cameras on its back: a 10MP telephoto sensor with a 3x optical zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP main sensor. Anticipated battery capacity for the phone is 4,000 mAh, which can be charged using both wired and wireless 25W chargers.

Samsung Galaxy S24+:

A 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,440x3,120 pixels and a refresh rate that may range from 1Hz to 120Hz may be included on the Galaxy S24+. A triple camera arrangement consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultra wide angle camera is also anticipated to be included with the smartphone. A 4,900 mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities may be found within the S24+.

Samsung Galaxy Ultra:



A 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels may be included on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. With two telephoto lenses-a 50 MP sensor with support for 5x optical zoom and a 10 MP sensor with support for 3x optical zoom-and a 200 MP main sensor with Super Quad Pixel autofocus, OIS, and Super Clear lens, the higher-end Galaxy handset will include a quad camera configuration.

Pre-bookings in India have already begun with the devices expected to debut here the same time. Sales for the Galaxy S24 series would begin at a later date.

