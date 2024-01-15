India Post Payments Bank Creates Milestone Record Of 8 Crore Customers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The goal of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) was to provide the most dependable, reasonably priced, and easily accessible bank for the country's average citizen. IPPB has reached the milestone of 8 crore customers.



India Post Payments Bank has reached the milestone of 8 crore customers, said Easwaran Venkateswaran, MD & CEO (Interim) and COO of IPPB.

IPPB was established strategically to bridge financial gaps, empower the underserved, and promote financial inclusion through a mix of traditional and digital banking services.



IPPB has been instrumental in enabling people from a variety of backgrounds, including those who live in remote and deprived places.

IPPB has been established under the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communication with 100% equity owned by the Government of India.

IPPB was launched on September 1, 2018, with the vision to build the most accessible, affordable and trusted bank for the common man in India.

IPPB aims to eliminate barriers for the unbanked & underbanked, reaching the last mile through its extensive network of 155,000 Post Offices & 300,000 Postal employees.

