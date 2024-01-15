'Bolo Jai Shri Ram': Danish Kaneria Eagerly Awaits Ram Mandir Inauguration; Countdown Post Goes Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A wave of enthusiasm is sweeping across the nation as the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, draws near. Devotees from various states are expressing their devotion by presenting diverse gifts to honor Lord Ram. Notably, former Pakistani cricket team spinner Danish Kaneria has added his excitement to the occasion. In a social media post, Kaneria shares a photo of himself standing proudly alongside a saffron flag adorned with images of Lord Ram and the grand temple.

Also read:

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Kashmiri girl Batool Zehra's Pahari version of Ram bhajan wins hearts (WATCH)

Expressing his anticipation for the upcoming inauguration of the grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram, Danish Kaneria took to social media on Sunday to share his excitement. In the shared photo, Kaneria is seen holding a flag adorned with the image of Lord Ram and the temple in the background. In his caption, Kaneria conveys his eagerness, emphasizing that the impressive structure is merely eight days away from completion, and urges everyone to chant 'Jai Jai Shri Ram' in celebration.

"The grand temple of our king Shri Ram is ready. Now the wait is only 8 days! Say Jai Jai Shri Ram," wrote the former Pakistani cricketer.

Kaneria, hailing from Karachi and being a Pakistani Hindu, holds a unique perspective in celebrating the Ram Mandir inauguration. As a former main spin bowler for the Pakistani cricket team from 2000 to 2010, he left an indelible mark on the sport. Throughout his cricket career, Kaneria faced discrimination and unwarranted pressure from certain teammates to convert to Islam, as he openly shared in several interviews. Despite the challenges, Kaneria became only the second Hindu to represent Pakistan in cricket and had a distinguished career highlighted by an impressive record of over 250 wickets in Test cricket.

Also read:

'Proud Sanatani' Danish Kaneria hopes to visit Ayodhya's Ram temple; shares view on Indian citizenship (WATCH

Scheduled for inauguration on January 22, the three-storey Ram Mandir showcases the traditional Nagar architectural style. The main attraction of the temple is the grand statue of Lord Ram, housing the idol of Shri Ram Lala. The first floor features the Shri Ram Darbar, and the temple is designed with five distinct pavilions, including a dance pavilion, color pavilion, sabha pavilion, as well as prayer and kirtan pavilion.