Sabarimala: Devotees Witness Divine 'Makaravilakku' At Ponnambalamedu

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pathanamthitta: The Sabarimala devotees witnessed the divine Makaravilakku at around 6.35 pm at Ponnambalamedu on Monday (Jan 15) on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Thousands of devotees with full devotion and folded hands chanted 'Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa' as soon as they saw the Makaravilakku. Now, the devotees will descend the Sabarimala.



The Sabarimala sannidhanam and viewpoints were already crowded with pilgrims ahead of Makaravilakku. The Makaravilakku rituals started today at 2.30 am with Makarasankrama Puja. The Thiruvabharanam procession reached Sannidhanam at six in the evening.

The procession from Pandalam palace with the Thiruvabharanam to be adorned to Lord Ayyappa on Makarasamkrama Sandhya had reached Saramkuthi in the evening. From there, the Devaswom representatives received the Yatra to the accompaniment of musical instruments and lamplights and escorted them to Sannidhanam. Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan, Devaswom Board President and others received it at Kodimaram. At Sopanam, Tantri and Melashanti adorned the Thiruvabharanam (sacred ornaments) on the Ayyappa idol and performed aarti.

After aarti, the Makaravilakku was lit up at the Ponnambalamedu.

A large flow of devotees was seen in and around the Sannidhanam to have a glimpse of the Makaravilakku. The devotees who reached Sannidhanam earlier did not come down the mountain and continued in Sannidhanam. Apart from this, tens of thousands of people have seen Makaravilakku in other places as well. Strong security arrangements were made at Sannidhanam ahead of Makaravilakku.

.



