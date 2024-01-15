7 unknown things on Ranakpura Temple, Rajasthan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the enchanting Ranakpur Jain Temple in Rajasthan, India-a masterpiece of marble architecture dedicated to Adinatha. With 1,444 intricately carved pillars, stunning domes, and a play of sunlight, this sacred site holds spiritual significance and captivates visitors with its timeless beauty

Discover the timeless allure of Ranakpur Jain Temple in Rajasthan, India-a masterpiece of marble artistry, home to 1,444 pillars, and spiritual serenity

The Ranakpur Jain Temple is dedicated to Adinatha, the first Tirthankara in Jainism. It is one of the most important and largest Jain temples in India

The temple is renowned for its stunning architecture and intricate marble carvings. The construction of the temple started in the 15th century and continued for 50 years

One of the remarkable features of the temple is its vast number of intricately carved marble pillars-there are said to be 1,444 pillars, each unique in design

The temple consists of several halls and chambers, each with its own unique design and purpose. The main temple has four subsidiary shrines, twenty-four pillared halls

The temple is known for its play of sunlight and shadows on the marble surfaces, creating a mesmerizing effect. The pillars and walls change colors as the sunlight moves

The temple hosts an annual festival that attracts pilgrims and tourists. During this festival, the temple comes alive with religious ceremonies

Ranakpur Temple holds significant religious importance for the Jain community. Pilgrims visit the temple to pay homage to Adinatha and experience the spiritual ambiance