America's Teens Set To Dream Big At 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy At Walt Disney World Resort

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- They want to build rocket ships that soar through the galaxy; teach people nationwide how to make better nutritional choices; and spread even more magic at The Most Magical Place on Earth. They are high school students from the 2024 class of Disney Dreamers Academy, and they all have the same thing in common – Big Dreams!

Sophia Halm, a high school student from South Orange, NJ and aspiring aerospace engineer, is featured in a national TV interview on Jan. 15, 2024. The interview highlighted the news that she is one of the 100 students selected for this year's Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney Dreamers Academy, taking place April 2024, is a mentoring program hosted annually by Walt Disney World Resort that fosters the dreams of Black students and teens from underrepresented communities. (ABC/ Jeff Neira)

Sophia Halm, a student at Columbia High School in New Jersey, and her mother, Cynthia Halm, are interviewed on Good Morning America by Robin Roberts and Gio Benitez on Jan. 15, 2024, as Sophia discussed her selection in this year's Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney Dreamers Academy is a mentoring program hosted annually at Walt Disney World Resort to foster the dreams of Black students and teens from underrepresented communities. (ABC/ Jeff Neira)

The new class of 100 students from around the country was revealed today on the Martin Luther King Day holiday by Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, where the annual mentoring program was created to broaden career awareness and inspire teens from Black and underrepresented communities to dream beyond their wildest imaginations.

The selected students were featured during a live TV segment on ABC's "Good Morning America.'' The segment highlighted one of the selected students,16-year-old Sophia of South Orange, New Jersey, who is involved with her local YMCA, Girls Scouts, orchestra, lacrosse and the math team, and aspires to become an aerospace engineer.

At the four-day program at Walt Disney World, Sophia and the other Disney Dreamers will engage with business leaders, Disney executives, celebrities and educators, who will immerse them in workshops and seminars designed to supercharge their career dreams. The students will also explore a wide range of career disciplines while also learning essential skills, such as effective communication techniques, leadership and networking strategies.

And, of course, they will spend plenty of time experiencing the magic of Walt Disney World.

"We eagerly anticipate the arrival of another exceptional group of high schoolers from all corners of the country for our 17th year!" remarked Tracey Powell, Senior Vice President of Consumer Insight, Measurement & Analytics and Executive Champion of Disney Dreamers Academy. "These future leaders are poised to embark on a transformative journey, gaining an experience of a lifetime that will propel them towards achieving their dreams."

Each year, the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The students and a parent or guardian enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World. The program is an important part of Disney's commitment to support diverse communities by encouraging the next generation to think and dream big.

Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,600 students from across the country by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities as they prepare for their futures. In the years following, graduates have become storytellers, artists, engineers, innovators, journalists and more, and have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who follow them.

The 100 students selected for the 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy are (listed by state) :