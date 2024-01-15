AI-Powered Progress: Eugenie's Commitment To A Sustainable Future Showcased At The World Economic Forum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eugenie AI's Sustainability Manager Module, launched at WEF transforms industrial emissions control landscape

In the spotlight at WEF: Eugenie introduces the groundbreaking Sustainability Manager Module, showcasing the role of AI in revolutionizing emissions control.

- Dr. Soudip Roy Chowdhury, CEO of Eugenie AICUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As global leaders convened at the World Economic Forum's 54th Annual Meeting from January 14th to 19th, Eugenie, a trailblazer in artificial intelligence, took center stage. This year's theme, "Rebuilding Trust," echoed through Davos, underscoring the imperative for transparency, consistency, and accountability across various sectors. In alignment with this ethos, Eugenie demonstrated its dedication to driving economic and societal progress through AI while upholding principles of environmental sustainability.Introducing Eugenie's New Sustainability Manager Module and What-If Scenario Analysis ModuleEugenie proudly unveiled its latest innovation – the Sustainability Manager Module . This cutting-edge solution integrates geospatial data, physics, and artificial intelligence to provide unprecedented insights into industrial operations . Developed by top product, UX, ML, and Engineering experts within the team and Eugenie's collaborators & and customers, this module signifies a leap forward in emissions control and management.Revolutionizing Emissions Monitoring and ManagementEugenie's Sustainability Manager Module is designed to assist industrial companies in navigating the complexities of emission control with ease and precision. Key features include:.GHG-Based Emission Alerts: Real-time monitoring of greenhouse gases like CH4 and NOx..Comparative Analysis Using Satellite Imagery: Establishing emissions baselines and identifying deviations..Asset-Level Emission Tracking: Pinpointing high-emission assets for targeted intervention..Physics-Based Emission Estimation: Providing accurate predictions of potential emissions..What-If Scenario Analysis and Automated Diagnostics: Empower operators to fine-tune Eugenie's automated suggested actions..Comprehensive Reporting Tools: Streamlined emissions reporting process with detailed reports and audit trails.A Visionary Approach to SustainabilityDr. Soudip Roy Chowdhury, CEO of Eugenie, highlighted the significance of this development: "In a world striving for security, growth, and sustainable progress, AI stands as a beacon of hope. Our new module is not just a technological marvel; it's a testament to our commitment to a greener future. By harnessing AI, we aim to empower industries to achieve their environmental goals without compromising productivity".Mr. Ashok Eluri, Chief Engineer, Tata Steel, shared his experience: "We adopted Eugenie's insights [in our operations] and witnessed a significant improvement in the yield [rate] of our production. Additionally, the tool has played a pivotal role in reducing return fines [i.e. improved quality] and emissions, contributing significantly to our efforts in making iron manufacturing sustainable and green”.As the World Economic Forum focuses on fostering security, growth, and collaboration in a fractured world, Eugenie AI's innovative approach aligns perfectly with the meeting's four key areas. By leveraging artificial intelligence as a driving force, Eugenie is not only contributing to economic and societal advancements but also playing a crucial role in shaping long-term strategies for climate, nature, and energy conservation.About Eugenie (Eugenie)Eugenie is a leader in AI-driven solutions , dedicated to transforming industrial operations with advanced analytics and machine learning. With a focus on sustainability and efficiency, Eugenie is at the forefront of helping industries adapt to the new era of digital transformation.For more information, please contact: Ms. Vaibhavi Joshi, Senior Marketing Manager, Eugenie AI

