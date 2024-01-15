Harvard Media Embarks On A New Era For 2024: Exciting Changes For Red Deer And Fort Mcmurray

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new Play1037 Fort McMurray

The new Play1013 Red Deer

X100.7 Red Deer's Alternative

Harvard Media is expanding the reach of its play brand with the integration of kraze 101.3 in Red Deer and Mix 103.7 in Fort McMurray into the play family.

- Jim McCourtie, VP Local MediaREGINA, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As we bid farewell to 2023, Harvard Media is thrilled to announce the dawn of a new chapter in 2024.Commencing January 15, 2024, Harvard Media is expanding the reach of its play brand with the integration of kraze 101.3 in Red Deer and Mix 103.7 in Fort McMurray into the play family.Harvard Media's play is a dynamic brand resonating with women that seamlessly blends throwback pop with today's hits. Led by dynamic hosts who live the play lifestyle, every note is infused with fun and vibrancy. Beyond music, play fosters community representation, providing a platform for diverse voices and fun. A dynamic force propelling the community into an entertaining, connected, and inclusive future, play is more than a radio station – it's a celebration of shared nostalgia and contemporary enthusiasm.play101 Red Deer:Mark and Jess, the charismatic morning hosts, bring their unique perspectives to the table, infusing each sunrise with a blend of humor, insight, and a shared love for the nostalgic tunes that shape our mornings.Jake Ryan, the man with two first names, takes over Middays with an unrivaled passion for delivering the perfect soundtrack to your day.The dynamic duo Ryder and Lisa will have you smiling through the afternoon ensuring that laughter accompanies your every step. Together, they create an atmosphere where the joy of throwbacks meets the delight of shared camaraderie, making your afternoons truly unforgettable.Spend your evenings hanging out with the wonderful Kierstyn Pare whose warm presence provides the ideal backdrop for relaxation and unwinding.play103 Fort McMurray:Start your workday with Steph & John in the Morning.Jake Ryan continues to play@work in Middays.Two mics in the booth with Mike Booth on Afternoons. Mike transforms your afternoons into an escape filled with rhythm, nostalgia, and energy. His vibrant personality and infectious enthusiasm for the music create an atmosphere where every listener feels like a welcomed friend.Spend your evenings hanging out with the wonderful Kierstyn Pare.And the X brand is cutting-edge and curated for those curious about what's next. With an avant-garde approach, X100.7 in Red Deer puts alternative music at the forefront. Seamlessly blending music and lifestyle content, X100.7 caters to the forward-thinking mindset of its audience. Beyond boundaries, X100.7 fosters community representation, championing diverse voices and perspectives. This brand is more than radio; it's a cultural movement, defined by the dynamic synergy of fun, anticipation for what's next, and a commitment to community engagement.X100.7 Red Deer's Alternative:Beckler and Seanna, Alberta's radio stalwarts, take charge of the morning airwaves, infusing Red Deer Mornings with fun repartee, and infectious energy.Justin Crouch remains a fixture in Red Deer, bringing his unique talents to middays, ensuring a vibrant midday soundtrack.Chad and Evan, not a '90s boy band but the new kids on the block in Red Deer, seize the Afternoons, delivering a innovative and contemporary take on the day's events.Sean McEwan embraces Evenings with a renewed energy, providing a perfect blend of music and entertainment with his unique and surprising take on the word.Jim McCourtie, VP of Local Media, shared his thoughts on the upcoming changes: "As we embark on this exciting journey, Harvard Media is committed to delivering a fresh, engaging, and entertaining experience for Red Deer and Fort McMurray. This lineup of talented content creators emphasizes our commitment to delivering quality content that not only resonates but also enhances the unique spirit of our vibrant communities."

John Jordan

Harvard Media

+1 306-993-3267

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube