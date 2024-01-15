(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The communications landscape is poised for a transformative phase, with significant investments anticipated in the shared and unlicensed spectrum LTE/5G network sector. This shift is spurred by a combination of advanced technological developments, progressive regulatory decisions, and innovative business strategies.

A comprehensive research publication detailing the ecosystem of shared and unlicensed spectrum LTE/5G networks underscores the potential for substantial market growth. Predictions indicate that investments will surpass $1.4 Billion by the end of 2023, with expectations of a vigorous CAGR of nearly 27% through to 2026.

Market Dynamics and Regional Developments

The global telecommunication landscape is embracing innovative spectrum-sharing frameworks, enabling a range of diverse use cases from enhancing mobile network density to powering private cellular networks across numerous industries. Forecasts suggest that annual spending within this sector could approach $3 Billion by 2026, reflecting the market's burgeoning potential.

Technological Advancements and Spectrum Accessibility

New developments in unlicensed spectrum accessibility have resulted in independent cellular networks operating in frequencies such as the United States' 3.5 GHz CBRS band and Japan's 1.9 GHz sXGP band. Furthermore, numerous bands, including the 600 MHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz, and 60 GHz, are accessible worldwide for LTE and 5G NR-U equipment in compliance with local regulations.

Comprehensive Insights and Market Projections

The publication provides a meticulous appraisal of the market, covering the value chain, ecosystem dynamics, market drivers and barriers, enabling technologies, and key trends. Global and regional forecasts extend to 2030, offering segmented analysis across various air interface technologies, cell types, spectrum licensing models, frequency bands, and use cases.

The insights presented in this study are expected to equip industry stakeholders-including equipment suppliers, system integrators, service providers, enterprises, and vertical industries-with the knowledge to navigate this dynamic environment effectively. The prospects of shared and unlicensed spectrum LTE/5G RAN infrastructure signal a pivotal juncture for the telecommunications industry, revolutionizing connectivity solutions worldwide.

Ecosystem and Use Case Diversification



A diverse range of use cases stimulating the deployment of shared and unlicensed spectrum LTE and 5G NR networks, encompassing mobile network densification, fixed wireless access (FWA), MVNO offload, and extensively covering the private cellular networks for various sectors.

The rise of private LTE and 5G networks in shared spectrum, with significant uptake in markets like the United States and Germany. These purpose-built wireless solutions have the backing of several industry giants and military organizations. The adoption of neutral host solutions and the initial deployment of 5G NR-U technology, setting a precedent for future endeavors in this spectrum approach.

