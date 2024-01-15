Medical Marketing Whiz To Exhibit At The Integrative Medicine Symposium In New York Feb 15-17, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical Marketing Whiz Workshop at the Integrative Healthcare Symposium

Medical Marketing Whiz to Exhibit at the Integrative Medicine Symposium in New York with Exclusive Opportunities

- Lori Werner, Founder Medical Marketing WhizCANTON, MI, USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Medical Marketing Whiz announces its participation in the 2024 Integrative Medicine Symposium in New York February 15-17, 2024. Attendees visiting their booth will have the unique chance to enter a drawing to win an exquisite Louis Vuitton Neverfull bag, valued at $2100.Engaging Workshop with Lori Werner and Sherry SbracciaHighlighting their presence at the symposium, Medical Marketing Whiz's own Lori Werner and Sherry Sbraccia will conduct a live morning workshop at the Integrative Healthcare Symposium. Scheduled for Saturday, February 17, from 7:30 am to 8:30 am, this workshop is a must-attend event.Workshop HighlightsTailored for Integrative Health Providers: The workshop is specifically designed for professionals passionate about integrative and preventative medicine, hormone optimization, and anti-aging.Becoming the Local Go-To Specialist: The focus will be on empowering attendees to become the number one go-to specialists in their local areas.Exclusive Takeaways: Participants will receive a print copy of Medical Marketing Whiz's best-selling book, "Lady Doc Marketing : How to Become the #1 Go-To Specialist In Your Area."Opportunity to Transform PracticesThis workshop represents a unique opportunity for integrative health providers to gain insights and tools necessary for becoming the most talked-about and recommended providers in their areas. Medical Marketing Whiz emphasizes the transformative potential of this session for attendees' practices."We are truly honored to participate in the esteemed Integrative Medicine Symposium this year. It's an incredible opportunity for us to engage with the vibrant community of functional and integrative medicine providers," said Lori Werner, founder of Medical Marketing Whiz. "Our team is particularly excited about the workshop we are hosting, which we believe will be a pivotal moment for many practitioners. We look forward to sharing our insights and strategies, helping more providers excel in their marketing efforts this year. Our goal is to empower these dedicated professionals to amplify their reach and impact, ensuring their valuable services are recognized and accessible in their communities."Invitation to Visit Booth #24Medical Marketing Whiz warmly invites all symposium attendees to visit their booth for a chance to win a $2100 Louis Vuitton Neverfull bag and to discover more about their services and how they can revolutionize healthcare practices.Further Information on the WorkshopFor more details about the workshop and how to participate, interested parties are encouraged to visitAbout Medical Marketing Whiz:

