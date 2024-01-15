Clicks Talent Amplifies Impact: New Elite Tiktok Signings, Campaign Triumphs, Strategic Hires

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Showcasing remarkable growth, Clicks Talent announces exciting additions of top-tier TikTok influencers, successful brand campaigns, and key team expansions.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clicks Talent , the world's first TikTok influencer marketing agency and a pioneer since the days of Musical, proudly announces a series of impressive developments that highlight its continued leadership in the digital marketing space.New Influencer SigningsExpanding its already diverse and global roster, Clicks Talent has signed four new US-based influencers, each bringing unique content and substantial followings:Sciarramusic: A versatile creator in beauty, fashion, fitness, music, and more, with a broad audience appeal.Tb_davis: Known for love/dating content and regularly achieves viral reach, with videos garnering 500K to 3M views.Thesoberkarenwalker: Offers a mix of comedy, dance, family, and lifestyle content.Maryalyssacarr: Specializes in lifestyle content.These influencers join an exclusive roster that ranges from 1,000 to 50 million followers, spanning over 50 countries.Campaign HighlightsClicks Talent has recently achieved remarkable success with two high-profile campaigns:For a leading B2B SaaS company, the campaign boasted a 7% video completion rate, surpassing industry standards. It achieved over 200K views, a 5% engagement rate, and 98% of content was viewed on the "For You" page. Targeting the US market, 89% of the views came from the US, showcasing Clicks Talent's precision in audience targeting.For Amazon Music , the agency drove impressive results with 2M views on content in just 3 days and over 10,000 clicks to their website.Strategic Team ExpansionTo further enhance its services, Clicks Talent welcomes Mary Pavlova , a TikTok influencer with over 7M followers, as a Talent Manager. Her role will focus on onboarding new talent and managing talent satisfaction. Joining her are Malav, focusing on Talent Outreach and Satisfaction, and Neeraj, who will handle inbound Sales.A Word from the CEO"Clicks Talent continues to redefine the influencer marketing landscape," says AB Lieberman, CEO of Clicks Talent. "Our latest influencer signings, successful campaigns, and strategic hires demonstrate our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in connecting brands with influential creators on TikTok."About Clicks TalentClicks Talent is the world's first TikTok influencer marketing agency, representing over 100 influencers exclusively and partnering with more than 5,000 influencers directly (no 3rd party software!). With clients like Google, Warner Brothers, Fox Studios, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount, Procter and Gamble, The Pokemon Company, and more, Clicks Talent stands at the forefront of the influencer marketing industry.

